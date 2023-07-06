These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, July 6
”Think Outside the Drum” with Third Coast, 11 a.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free but reservations suggested at rockportmusic.org. Family interactive concert introduces three building blocks of music — rhythm, melody, and timbre.
Jack Favazza, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Sunset Cruise with DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Sqaure, Gloucester. Tickets, $50 and $89, beauportcruiselines.com.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
A Far Cry, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $50 to $72, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, July 7
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Free-will donations will support the concert’s local non-profit partner Pathways for Children. Food vendor is the Causeway.
Sunset Cruise with Dan Blakeslee and Mermaid Sighting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic. Tickets, $50, capeanncruises.com.
Third Coast Percussion, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eddie’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Cabaret: Music from the Movies, 9:45 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $10 to $28, rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, July 8
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Paul Huang, violin, and Roman Rabinovich, piano, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org.
Lisa Marie, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 9
Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 12.
Monday, July 10
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 11
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 12
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 13
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 14
Dave Bailin, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mixtape Misfits, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 15
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunset Cruise with Club d’Elf, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., aboard yacht Wejack, Cape Ann Cruises, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester. Tickets, $80, capeanncruises.com.
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 16
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
Toni Anne, Inge Berg, and Debbie Wantman, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
4EverFab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Beatles tribute band. Rain date is July 19.
Monday, July 17
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 18
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 19
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 20
V is the Valley: A Concert-Conversation, 3 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $15 students, $20 adults, at windhover.org.
Turner Harrison, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Sunset Cruise with DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Sqaure, Gloucester. Tickets, $50 and $89, beauportcruiselines.com.
Rodney Crowell, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $50 to $72, at rockportmusic.org.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 21
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Martin Sexton, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
The Runaround, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 22
The Weight Band, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Featuring former members of The Band. Tickets, $45 to $59, at rockportmusic.org.
Headlands, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Pirahnas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 23
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is July 26.
Monday, July 24
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, July 25
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, July 26
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, July 27
Jon Goodhue, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Sunset Cruise with DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Sqaure, Gloucester. Tickets, $50 and $89, beauportcruiselines.com.
Dave Sag’s Fiesta Blues Party, 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 28
Ron Leathers, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 29
The Bob Davis Trio, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jay Aptt and the Malicominos, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 30
Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa, 3 and 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $45 to $59, at rockportmusic.org.
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, July 31
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 4
Olatuja, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Afrobeat, jazz, gospel, and soul. Tickets, $35, at rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, Aug. 5
David Coffin, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Sea chanteys and sing-along. Tickets, $20 to $26, at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Compaq Big Band with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Alexa Tarantino and the Cape Ann Jazz Workship, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free, but reservations required at rockportmusic.org as as seating is limited.
Friday, Aug. 11
Morgan James, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Broadway star known for Postmodern Jukebox on YouTube. Tickets, $35 to $49, at rockportmusic.org.
Friday, Aug. 11
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Carlos Menezes Jr.’s BrassFed Nation, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $24 and $29, at rockportmusic.org.
Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Shakespeare’s Songs: A Concert-Lecture, 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20 students, $30 adults, at windhover.org.
Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan with Ellen Ford, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Bluegrass and swing. Rain date is Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Cécile McLorin Salvant, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz vocalist. Tickets, $49 to $69, at rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Rico Barr Band, 6:30 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain is Aug. 30.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.