Tunes on the town

Thursday, Aug. 25
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Grateful Dead Night with Randy Robinson’s Reach for the Sun~A Jerry Garcia Tribute Band, Ukulovers and Sparky Warsnip’s Alligator Wine, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Dave Campbell, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 26
Hye Fusion, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Tony Frontiero, 2 to 5 p.m., Beverly Legion Post, 3 Judson St., Beverly.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift Cafe, 3 Main St., Gloucester. Jukebox hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 5:30 to 8 p.m, schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Acéilidh of traditional tunes, songs ’n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as it sails around Gloucester Harbor. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978-290-7168.
Dan King & Friends, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St, Rockport.
Monday, Aug. 29
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Corey Wrinn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Mamadou Diop and Rum Runners, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 2
What Time Is It Mr. Fox?, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church Street in Gloucester. Smoky cabaret, neo-soul, and acoustic noir. Note: This concert was rescheduled from Aug. 5. Donations will benefit the North Shore Health Project. Food vendor is 5 Star Phresh-Phood Taco Truck.
Rob Banks and the Money Makers, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Inge Berg, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie and the Half Nelsons, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 5
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Keith Thomas Hickey‘s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, food vendor The Causeway.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ron and Sheila Schrank, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jaeger & Reid open for The Black Feathers, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents at First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $40 for families. Tickets are available online and at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.
The Runaround, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Allen Estes & Mike O’Connell, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 12
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 16
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Fozzie Hill and Wolf Ginades, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Dan King and Friends, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 19
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 23
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Headlands, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Local 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 25
The Bordellos, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 26
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 30
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
