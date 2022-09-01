Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .
Thursday, Sept. 1
Mamadou Diop and Rum Runners, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Andrew Clark, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie Manning, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, Sept. 2
What Time Is It Mr. Fox?, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church Street in Gloucester. Smoky cabaret, neo-soul, and acoustic noir. Note: This concert was rescheduled from Aug. 5. Donations will benefit the North Shore Health Project. Food vendor is 5 Star Phresh-Phood Taco Truck.
Rob Banks and the Money Makers, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Inge Berg, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Midtown Horns, 5:30 p.m., Stacy Boulevard on Gloucester Harbor. The 16-piece band plays contemporary, Motown, classic rock, Latin rhythms, blues and soul. The show will break for the boat parade and fireworks, and resume after the fireworks.
Millie and the Half Nelsons, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Machacas, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester. Jukebox hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
TMI, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 5
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Russ Sixx, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, Sept. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, food vendor The Causeway.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ron and Sheila Schrank, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jaeger & Reid open for The Black Feathers, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents at First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $40 for families. Tickets are available online and at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.
The Runaround, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Allen Estes & Mike O’Connell, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 12
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 16
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eddy’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Fozzie Hill and Wolf Ginades, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TBA, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Dan King and Friends, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 19
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Riley Cristoforo, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 23
Orchid Reed, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Headlands, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Local 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MFS Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 25
The Bordellos, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 26
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alex Anthony, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 30
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kaleidiscope Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.