Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, June 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Over The Bridge, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, June 24
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Mystery Meat, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 25
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 6 to 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, June 26
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, June 27
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 28
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie Manning, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, June 29
John Jerome Birthday Bash, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, June 30
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fritz Grice, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 2
The Jantelles, 3:30 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester.
July 9
Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com.
Sunday, July 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.
Saturday, July 16
The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m., Beverly Franco American Club, 44 Park St. Beverly.
Sunday, July 17
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.
Sunday, July 24
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Backyard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.
Sunday, July 31
Martin & Kelley, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Country.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Studio C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
