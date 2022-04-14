Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, April 14
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 15
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Over the Bridge, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 16
Chris Fritz-Grice, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alter Ego, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 17
Headlands, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 20
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 21
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 22
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Miss Fairchild, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 23
TBD, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Live Dead, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 27
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 28
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck Trio, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Drift Gloucester Cafe, 3 Main St. in Gloucester. Robert Cedrone of Lexington and Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport perform acoustic classic rock, form Fleetwood Mac and The Pretenders, to Bob Seger, Adelle, Tom Petty and more. 978-879-4201.
Friday, April 29
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 30
Bob Davis Trio, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jon Shain and FJ Ventre with opener Kemp Harris, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets — $12 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
Skunk Sessions, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranhas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
