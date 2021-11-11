Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Brian Templeton hosts Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Nov. 12
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
What Time Is It, Mr. Fox?, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Rockport, handicap-accessible. Tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger; and at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for juniors, and $40 for families. COVID-19 restrictions in place. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.
Dis N Dat, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Mike Francis (of Soul Rebel Project), 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Terrafunk, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Millie & the Half-Nelsons, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Joe Cardoza & Renee Dupuis, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Nov. 19
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Big Ol’ Dirty Bucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
DJ Vito NightB4 Celebration, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Nov. 26
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Neon 90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 3
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Eddie’s Shoes, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 4
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 10
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m. Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rockport. The band includes Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Georgetown. Their music includes covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes.
Millie & the Half-Nelsons, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 11
The Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 17
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Mike O’Connell and Friends, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 18
MSF Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 31
Neon 90’s NYE Party, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
{/em}Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.