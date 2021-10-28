Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris “Stoval” Brown, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 29
Back to the ‘80s Halloween Cruise, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets, $74, and details, https://beauportcruiselines.com/cruise-schedule/
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Fozzie Hill, David Brown, Wolf Ginades and Dave Mattacks, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito Halloween Extravaganza, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-BOMB Halloween Throwdown, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Brian King, Dennis Monagle and Mike Leggo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.