These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, June 9
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favassa, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, June 10
Livin’ On Luck Trio , 7 to 9 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Robert Cedrone of Lexington, and Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell perform acoustic classic rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes.
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 11
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 11 p.m., Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
Antje Duvekot with openers Ash and Eric, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger, at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 14
Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, June 15
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, June 16
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Judes & The Hutch, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, June 17
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Hot Tub Pirhanas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 18
Tony Frontiero, 2 to 5 p.m., Beverly Legion, 3 Judson St., Beverly.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 21
Mike Francis, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, June 22
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, June 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Over The Bridge, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, June 24
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Mystery Meat, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, June 25
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, June 28
Millie Manning, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, June 29
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, June 30
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fritz Grice, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 2
The Jantelles, 3:30 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester.
July 9
Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
Sunday, July 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.
Saturday, July 16
The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m., Beverly Franco American Club, 44 Park St. Beverly.
Sunday, July 17
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.
Sunday, July 24
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Backyard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.
Sunday, July 31
Martin & Kelley, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Country.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Studio C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.