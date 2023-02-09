These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Judes & The Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with Tony and Sam Goddess, John Cameron and Steve Chaggari, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 10
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Wu Man, pipa, and Mike Block, cello, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. Rockport. Tickets, $26 to $32, at tickets.rockportmusic.org/8235/8236. Update: Enter “HALFOFF23” in the ‘promo code’ window to cut ticket price in half.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m., Machacas, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Eddie’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 13
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wllkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Matt Rich, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with Danielle Miraglia, Bob Enik and Leo Shimataro, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8 p.m., Drift Cafe, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 17
John Rockwell, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Northwest Fox, 7 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Runaround, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 18
The Honky Tonk Women, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 6 Washington St., Gloucester.
SOLD OUT: Headlands, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets required, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Marina & Berna with opener Crowes Pasture, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents at handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. in Rockport. Folk/Americana. Advance tickets — $15 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested donation at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for those 18 and younger, and $40 for families.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 20
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with Lisa Marie, Johnny Juxo and David Andrew Moore, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 24
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tregowny Bow, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The Spynz, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 27
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wllkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 29
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 3
Ruthie Foster, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Blues, soul. Tickets on sale soon, rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, March 5
Seamus Egan Project, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish American music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Tuesday, March 7
Great Marsh Concert featuring Rockport Public School choruses with the Endicott Singers, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, handicap-accessible. New compositions celebrating the Great Marsh, including three original pieces for string quartet, for piano quintet. Tickets, $15. Visit rockportmusic.org.
Friday, March 10
Michael O’Leary & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Traditional Irish songs and tunes, and an open ceili. Ticketsrequired, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, March 25
Altan, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish music. Tickets required, $25 to $36, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 20
Suzanne Vega, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 27
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.