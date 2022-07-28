Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .
Thursday, July 28
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 29
Rhiannon Hurst and Quartet, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit The Open Door, food vendor The Lobster Roller.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 30
Willin’, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Performing acoustic classic rock will be Jeannine Lynch, vocals, piano, fiddle, flute; Noah Mendlesohn, bass; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; and Tom O’Donnell, vocals and guitar.
Bob Davis Trio, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 31
Tony Frontiero, 4 to 7 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Dan King & Friends, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 6 to 8:30 pm, schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. A céilidh of traditional tunes, songs ‘n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as she sails around Gloucester Harbor. $60/$55 seniors and military. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978.290.7168.
Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Rockport Legion Band, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street in Rockport. “Westward Ho!” music about and from our West with Bob Rick, conductor and music director. Children welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good.
Monday, Aug. 1
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Chris Fritz Grice, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 5
What Time Is It, Mr. Fox, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit North Shore Health Project, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
The Runaround, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Rockport New Year’s Eve Summer Sampler, 4 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. Free, but donations are welcome. 5 Star Phresh Phood and Rockport Brewing Company will be on head. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available. Visit rnye.org for more information.
Inge Berge, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranhas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Satch Kerans Band, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Aug. 8
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jake Pardee, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Jude & The Hutch, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 12
The Goddesses, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit HAWC, food vendor The Lobster Roller.
Rob Banks and the Money Makers, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Ron & Sheila Schrank, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Satch Kerans Band, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 6 to 8:30 p.m., schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. A céilidh of traditional tunes, songs ‘n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as it sails around Gloucester Harbor. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978-290-7168.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Compaq Big Band along with Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis and Marina Evans, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Monday, Aug. 15
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favassa, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Corey Wrinn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 19
Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Grace Center, food vendor Crepes Du Jour.
Power Expo, 7 to 10 p.m., Capt. Lester S Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Tickets are $10 per person at the post. All proceeds go to help the vets of the American Legion and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Blind.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Headlands, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Tregony Bow, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
The Bordellos, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Deep Blue C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Monday, Aug. 22
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Russ Six, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Dave Campbell, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 26
Hye Fusion, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 5:30 to 8 p.m, schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Acéilidh of traditional tunes, songs ‘n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as it sails around Gloucester Harbor. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978-290-7168.
Dan King & Friends, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Monday, Aug. 29
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Corey Wrinn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, food vendor The Causeway.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.