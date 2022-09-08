Sian Chandler and Ray Hughes of The Black Feathers perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Sloop Presents at the handicap-accessible First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport. Jaeger & Reid open. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $40 for families. Tickets are available online and at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.