These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Jane Potter on the piano, 6 to 9 p.m., 1606 Restaurant dining room, Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell and Friends, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 30
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 31
Jam with Dennis Monagle & Joe Cardozza, 8 to 11 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 19
The Jantelles, 9 to 12, The Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.