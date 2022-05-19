These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, May 19
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Orville Giddings and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 20
Martyn Joseph with opener Antje Duvekot, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and younger, at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
The Runaround, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Moby Dick, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Led Zeppelin tribute band.
Saturday, May 21
Chris Fritz-Grice, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Waterbound, 7 p.m., Along the Way Coffeehouse, 12 Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich. The Cape Ann band features John Hicks on strings, Somer O’Brien on keyboards, Noël Lëon on vocals, and Jon Stone on bass. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person at the door, and light refreshments are available.
Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spirit of the King, Elvis show with Steve Connolly, 8 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E Main St., Gloucester. Tickets, $45 to $55, at https://bit.ly/3FWG62s.
Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 22
Boston String Academy, 1 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St, Rockport. Free community concert.
Dan King & Friends, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 24
Joe Wilkins and guest, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 25
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 26
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 27
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kaliescope Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 28
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 29
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
”White Party” with DJ Vito, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tuesday, May 31
Joe Wilkins and guest, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, June 10
Livin’ On Luck Trio , 7 to 9 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Robert Cedrone of Lexington, and Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell perform acoustic classic rock from the ‘70s to contemporary tunes.
July 9
Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
Sunday, July 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.
Sunday, July 17
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.
Sunday, July 24
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Backyard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.
Sunday, July 31
Martin & Kelley, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Country.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Studio C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
