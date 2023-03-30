Tunes on the town

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Scattered snow flurries and snow showers possible this morning. Becoming sunny later. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.