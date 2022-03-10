Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, March 10
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 11
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Rob Banks & The Moneymakers, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Space Monks (formerly Boomsoss), 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 12
Chris Fritz Grice, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alex Anthony Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 13
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 16
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday March 18
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Sully St Paddy’s Celebration, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 19
Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 20
Livin’ On Luck, 5 to 8 p.m., True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich. Acoustic classic rock by Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 23
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 24
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 25
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Causeway Collective, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 26
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Gary Backstrom Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 27
Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 30
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 31
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 1
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Friday, April 8
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Friday, April 15
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Friday, April 22
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
