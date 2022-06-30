Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, June 30
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fritz-Grice, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, July 1
Members of A Far Cry, 11 a.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
The Quentin Callewaert Band, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 2
The Jantelles, 4 to 7 p.m., Blue Collar Lobster, 63 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Ron and Sheila Schrank, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Marlon Duesette and The Salt Island Trio, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 3
The Jantelles, 6 to 9 p.m., Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
The Satch Kerans Band, following the Horribles Parade at 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, July 8
John Baboian Ensemble, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Free-will donations will support non-profit partner Pathways for Children.
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, July 9
Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com.
Annie Collette Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.
