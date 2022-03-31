Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Party with DJ Scotti Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Scotti spinning traditional Irish tune, Irish drinking songs, Celtic and more.
Friday March 18
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Sully St Paddy’s Celebration, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester. Jukebox hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Saturday, March 19
Alexandra Grace and Josh Comminelli, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Annie Sumi with opener Megan Burtt, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets, $5 to $15, $30 for families.
Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 20
Livin’ On Luck, 5 to 8 p.m., True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich. Acoustic classic rock by Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland.
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 23
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 24
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 25
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Causeway Collective, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 26
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Gary Backstrom Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 27
Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 30
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 31
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 1
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Saturday, April 2
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St. in Gloucester.
Friday, April 8
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Friday, April 15
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Friday, April 22
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
