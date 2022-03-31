Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.

Thursday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Party with DJ Scotti Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. Scotti spinning traditional Irish tune, Irish drinking songs, Celtic and more.

Friday March 18

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

DJ Sully St Paddy’s Celebration, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester. Jukebox hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Saturday, March 19

Alexandra Grace and Josh Comminelli, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Annie Sumi with opener Megan Burtt, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets, $5 to $15, $30 for families.

Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, March 20

Livin’ On Luck, 5 to 8 p.m., True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich. Acoustic classic rock by Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland.

Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, March 23

John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, March 24

Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, March 25

Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Causeway Collective, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Saturday, March 26

Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Gary Backstrom Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.

Sunday, March 27

Honky Tonk Women, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Wednesday, March 30

John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Thursday, March 31

Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

Friday, April 1

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Saturday, April 2

The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St. in Gloucester.

Friday, April 8

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Friday, April 15

Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.

Friday, April 22

Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.

