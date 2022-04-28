Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, April 28
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with Toni Lyn Washington, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Livin’ On Luck Trio, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Drift Gloucester Cafe, 3 Main St. in Gloucester. Robert Cedrone of Lexington and Tom and Ann O’Donnell of Rockport perform acoustic classic rock, form Fleetwood Mac and The Pretenders, to Bob Seger, Adelle, Tom Petty and more. 978-879-4201.
Friday, April 29
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 30
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester. The band features guitarist Bob Davis, bassist Russell Keyes and drummer David “Doc” Vincent, with guest Josh Davis on vocals. After more than a year since its last show, the band is thrilled to be performing again for local audiences.
Jon Shain and FJ Ventre with opener Kemp Harris, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets — $12 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
Skunk Sessions, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 1
ToniAnn Enes and Debbie Wantman, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 4
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 6
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 7
Inge Berg, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Dire Wolf, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 8
Allen Estes & Mike O’Connell, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 11
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 13
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike O’Connell Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 14
Alexandra Grace & Josh Comminelli, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Corey Wrinn Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 15
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 18
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 20
The Runaround, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Moby Dick, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Led Zeppelin tribute band.
Saturday, May 21
Chris Fritz-Grice, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 22
Boston String Academy, 1 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St, Rockport. Community concert.
Dan King & Friends, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, May 25
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, May 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Early, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 27
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kaliescope Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, May 28
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, May 29
The Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
”White Party” with DJ Vito, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, July 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Big band jazz.
Sunday, July 17
4Ever Fab, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Beatles tribute band.
Sunday, July 24
Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Co., Backyard Swing, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic bluegrass and swing.
Sunday, July 31
Martin & Kelley, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Country.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Continentals, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Compaq Big Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Studio C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester.
