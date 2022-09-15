Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with special guest Diane Blue, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Northshoremen Chorus, 7 p.m., All-Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Tickets for this fundraiser to benefit the church and the chorus are $20 and will be available at the door. Children 16 and under may attend for free.
Friday, Sept. 16
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eddy’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Fozzie Hill and Wolf Ginades, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Franco American Club, 44 Park St., Beverly.
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TBA, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Dan King and Friends, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 19
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Riley Cristoforo, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 23
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Orchid Reed, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The Headlands, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Local 28, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MFS Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 4:30 to 7 p.m., schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. A céilidh of traditional tunes, songs ’n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle during a sail around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets $60, $55 for seniors, military. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978.290.7168.
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
The Bordellos, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 26
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alex Anthony, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 30
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Pamela Means presents “The Power of the Protest Song,” 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $15 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $30 for families. Tickets are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kaleidiscope Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 4to 6:30 p.m., schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. A céilidh of traditional tunes, songs ’n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as its sails around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets $60, $55 for seniors, military. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978.290.7168. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 9.
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.