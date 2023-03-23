Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, March 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 24
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Safety featuring 3rian King, 7 to 9 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Neon 90s, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Northwest Fox, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 25
Willin’, noon to 1 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock from Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Quincy’s Bill Driscoll. Details, 978-999-5241.
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St.
Altan, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish music. Tickets required, $25 to $36, rockportmusic.org.
Jay Aptt and the Malicominos, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagles in the Attic, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 26
Mackenzie Melemed, 3 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Pianist performs Schumann, Liszt and more. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org. Pre-concert talk at 2 p.m.
Allan Estes & Orville Giddings, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, March 27
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 28
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 29
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Thursday, March 30
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Russ Sixx, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 31
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 1
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Kemp Harris Group with opener Northwest Fox opening, 7:30 p.m. at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joppa Flats, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 2
ToniAnn, Inge Berge and Debby Wantman, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 3
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 4
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 5
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge Finale, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Thursday, April 6
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 7
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rob Banks and the Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranhas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 8
Boston Children’s Chorus, 3 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $15, rockportmusic.org.
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 9
Jim Coyle and Tonic, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 10
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 11
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 12
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 13
Acoustic Corner with Jude & The Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 14
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 15
Inge Berge, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Boomsoss, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 16
Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 17
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 18
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 19
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 20
Acoustic Corner with Russ Six, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
{strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}Suzanne Vega{/strong}, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, April 21
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 22
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cold Engines, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 23
The Bordellos, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, April 24
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, April 25
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 26
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 27
Acoustic Corner with Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, April 28
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Waterbourne, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 29
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spynz, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 30
Satch Kerans Band, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.