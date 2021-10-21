These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 22
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Spike The Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Pier Ave.!, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Sunset cruise, tickets $69 and details, https://beauportcruiselines.com/cruise-schedule/
TBA, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Miranda Aisling, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Manship Artists Residency Barn Studio, Leverett Street, Gloucester. Park on Washington Street. No parking on site. Call 978-290-8438 with accessibility needs.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
John Rockwell and guest(s), 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 29
Back to the ‘80s Halloween Cruise, 6 to 9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets, $74, and details, https://beauportcruiselines.com/cruise-schedule/
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
DJ Vito Halloween Extravaganza, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Drift, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 30
F-BOMB Halloween Throwdown, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Nov. 5
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.