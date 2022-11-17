Tunes on the town

Joe Jencks, pictured, performs Saturday at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Chris LaVancher opens at 7:30 p.m., Advance tickets, $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger, are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $40 for families. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.