Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Judes & The Hutch, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, Nov. 18
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Wood & Bone, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eddy’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joe Jencks with opener Chris LaVancher, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $40 for families. Tickets are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.
Eagle in the Attic, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Boomsoss, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Nov. 20
The Bordellos, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Nov. 21
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
John Jerome’s Spotlight, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Nov. 25
Tregony Bow, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mile 21, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Reunion show.
Sunday, Nov. 27
TBA, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Nov. 28
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.Tuesday, Nov. 29
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
John Jerome’s Spotlight, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 2
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester
Saturday, Dec. 3
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 9
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester
Saturday, Dec. 10
F-Bomb, 7 p.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Donations accepted at the door.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 16
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester
Saturday, Dec. 17
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 23
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester
Thursday, Dec. 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 30
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester
