Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, March 24
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan and Steve Sadler, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 25
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Causeway Collective, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 26
Mick Francis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Gary Backstrom Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 27
Honky Tonk Women, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 30
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, March 31
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 1
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Mike O’Connell & Friends, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joe Mac Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 2
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jim Coyle Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Drift, 3 Main St. in Gloucester.
MFS Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, April 3
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 6
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 7
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 8
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Millie & the Half Nelsons, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spike the Punch, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 9
Inge Berg, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Emerald Rae and The Bombadils, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets — $12 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger — at oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $28 for families.
‘73 Duster, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Orchid Reed, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 13
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 14
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 15
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Over the Bridge, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 16
Chris Fritz-Grice, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alter Ego, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 20
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 21
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 22
Tregony Bow, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Miss Fairchild, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 23
TBD, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Live Dead, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 27
John Jerome & Guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 28
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, April 29
Funbucket, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Bob Davis Trio, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Hot Tub Piranhas, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
