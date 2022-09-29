These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .
Thursday, Sept. 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Gordon “Sax” Beadle, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Alex Anthony, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 30
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Pamela Means presents “The Power of the Protest Song,” 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $15 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $30 for families. Tickets are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Kaleidiscope Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Inge Berge, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Muddy Ruckus, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Frank Hawks & 5-Wheel Drive, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 3
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mike Forgette, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, Oct. 7
Livin’ On Luck, 7 to 9 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Avenue, Rockport. Bandmates Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland perform classic rock and more.
33 North, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
TMI Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Ron and Sheila Schrank,
5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 4 to 6:30 p.m., schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. A céilidh of traditional tunes, songs ‘n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as its sails around Gloucester Harbor. Tickets $60, $55 for seniors, military. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978.290.7168. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Doucette Brothers, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Toni Ann, Inge Berge and Debbie Wantman, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 10
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Russ Sixx, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Friday, Oct. 14
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Seaside Six, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 15
TBA,
5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mille & The Half Nelsons, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Allen Estes and Mike O’Connell, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 17
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Judes and The Hutch, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 21
O’Connell, Mattacks, Brown and Ginades, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Scully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Headlands,
5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagle in the Attic, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mancini Project, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 23
The Bordellos, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 24
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Joe Wlikins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fritz-Grice, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 28
DJ Vito Halloween Throwdown, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Oct. 29
TBA,
5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Krewe de Groove, 8 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb Costume Party, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Jim Coyle and Friend, 5 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Oct. 31
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
