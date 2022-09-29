This Friday at 7:30 p.m., singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist, and educator Pamela Means presents “The Power of the Protest Song” at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, which is handicap-accessible. This family-friendly event will explore the origin stories and lineages of protest songs, how their meanings and impacts continue to transform through time and space, and how they inspire movements and cultural shifts within the realms of racial and social justice. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for 18 and younger. Suggested contribution at the door is $15 for adults, $5 for 18 and younger, and $30 for families. Tickets are available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. Visit oldslooppresents.org for information and tickets.