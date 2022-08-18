Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated .
Thursday, Aug. 18
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Alyssa O’Keefe Band and The Steve Lacey Jazz Quartet, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
DJ Scottie Mac, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib, haddock dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com.
Corey Wrinn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris “Stoval” Brown, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Friday, Aug. 19
Willie Alexander’s Persistence of Memory Orchestra, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Grace Center, food vendor Crepes Du Jour.
Power Expo, 7 to 10 p.m., Capt. Lester S Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Tickets are $10 per person at the post. All proceeds go to help the vets of the American Legion and the Massachusetts Coalition for the Blind.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Headlands, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Cape Ann Community Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Tregony Bow, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
The Bordellos, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 6 to 9 p.m., aboard the Beauport Princess as it cruises Gloucester Harbor. Prime rib, haddock dinner. Tickets $89, $50 child. Beauport Cruiselines, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Tickets at beauportcruiselines.com.
Deep Blue C Orchestra, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Rockport Legion Band with the The Creagan More Pipes and Drums, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St, Rockport. A Celtic Celebration lead by Bob Rick, conductor and music director.
Monday, Aug. 22
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Russ Six, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., The Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Grateful Dead Night with Randy Robinson’s Reach for the Sun~A Jerry Garcia Tribute Band, Ukulovers and Sparky Warsnip’s Alligator Wine, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Dave Campbell, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Aug. 26
Hye Fusion, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Education Foundation, food vendor Rhea Pizzeria Napoletana.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. BYOB. All ages.
Groove Therapy, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Tony Frontiero, 2 to 5 p.m., Beverly Legion Post, 3 Judson St., Beverly.
Skunk Sessions, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 8 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Celtic Music Sunset Sail, 5:30 to 8 p.m, schooner Ardelle, 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Acéilidh of traditional tunes, songs ‘n sea shanties with Michael O’Leary & Friends aboard the Ardelle as it sails around Gloucester Harbor. https://maritimeheritagecharters.com/special-events/ or 978-290-7168.
Dan King & Friends, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rico Barr Band, 7 p.m., Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Monday, Aug. 29
Bradley Royds and guest, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Tony Frontiero, 5 to 87 p.m., Lobsta Land, 84 Causeway St., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Corey Wrinn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
John Jerome and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Ryan Flynn, 7 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Mamadou Diop and Rum Runners, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge, 5:30 p.m., Capt. Solomon Jacobs Park, 8 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Bring blankets and a picnic.
Friday, Sept. 9
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., outdoors in front of Gloucester’s historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Donations benefit Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, food vendor The Causeway.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Jack Favazza, 7 to 10 p.m., Franklin Cafe Cape Ann, 118 Main St., Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Jack Favazza, 6 to 9 p.m., Machaca Gloucester 14 Rodgers St, Gloucester. Upbeat, lounge-style, request-driven piano bar songs from Elvis to today’s favorites.
