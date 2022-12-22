Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated{/em}.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 23
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Shagalot, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Dec. 26
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
John Jerome’s Spotlight, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Dec. 30
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MFS Band, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Tregony Bow, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito’s NYE Throwdown, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Rockport New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m. to midnight, 14 venues in downtown Rockport. Visit rnye.org for more information and buttons.
Monday, Jan. 2
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 6
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rob Banks & The Moneymakers, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Krewe de Groove, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Allan Estes and Mike O’Connell, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 9
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 13
Inge Berge, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Jim Coyle & Tonic, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 16
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 20
Tregony Bow, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 21
The Spynz, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 22
The Bordellos, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 23
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 27
Rum Runners String Band, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana, gypsy jazz. Tickets required, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Allan Estes and Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 30
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Headlands, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets required, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, March 3
Ruthie Foster, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Blues, soul. Tickets on sale soon, rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, March 5
Seamus Egan Project, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish American music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, March 10
Michael O’Leary & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Traditional Irish songs and tunes, and an open ceili. Ticketsrequired, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, March 25
Altan, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish music. Tickets required, $25 to $36, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 20
Suzanne Verga, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 27
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.