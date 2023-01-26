Tunes on the town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris Fitz, Johnny Juxo and Chris Anzelone, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8 p.m., Berry Tavern, 2 High St. Danvers.
Friday, Jan. 27
Tregony Bow, 7 to 9 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Rum Runners String Band, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana, gypsy jazz. Tickets required, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
CANCELED – Livin’ On Luck, 8 to 11 p.m., Beverly/Salem Elks Lodge 1309, 39 Bow St. in Beverly. The band is Robert Cedrone of Lexington, Rockport’s Tom and Ann O’Donnell, Josh Bevins of Danvers, and Buddy Brannon of Groveland. Acoustic, classic rock.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Neon ‘90s, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 28
The Jantelles, 7:30 p.m., The Elks at Bass Rocks, 97 Atlantic Road, Gloucester. Sock hop, $5 for nonmembers.
Lisa Bastoni & Sean Staples and Cloudbelly, 7:30 p.m., at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $40 for families.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Harlem Quartet, 3 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. Rockport. Tickets, $35 to $52, at tickets.rockportmusic.org/8260/8261.
Allan Estes and Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 30
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Mike Forgette, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, with Jon Ross, John Cameron and Rick Rousseau, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 3
Ron Leathers, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Undercover Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Inge Berge, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Rob Banks & The Moneymakers, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Terrafunk, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Jim Coyle and Tonic, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Chrys Matthews, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. Rockport. Tickets, $24 to $29, at tickets.rockportmusic.org/8439/8440.
Monday, Feb. 6
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wllkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Judes & The Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m., Machacas, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 10
Ron Leathers, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mystery Meat, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Headlands, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eddie’s Shoe, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 13
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wllkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Matt Rich, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 8 p.m., Drift Cafe, 3 Main St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 17
John Rockwell, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Northwest Fox, 7 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport
Local 28, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Runaround, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 18
The Honky Tonk Women, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Headlands, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Americana. Tickets required, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Monday, Feb. 20
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 24
Ron Leathers, 7 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Vito, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Tregowny Bow, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The Spynz, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
F-Bomb, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Monday, Feb. 27
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wllkins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 29
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 3
Ruthie Foster, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Blues, soul. Tickets on sale soon, rockportmusic.org.
Sunday, March 5
Seamus Egan Project, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish American music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, March 10
Michael O’Leary & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Traditional Irish songs and tunes, and an open ceili. Ticketsrequired, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Saturday, March 25
Altan, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish music. Tickets required, $25 to $36, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 20
Suzanne Verga, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 27
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org
Tunes on the Town runs regularly in Thursday’s Living section and lists musical events that are happening over the weekend. If you would like to list your gig next week, please send an email to aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your gig gets listed, your e-mail should be formatted like the who, when, where listings above. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.