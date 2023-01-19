Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whales Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave, Rockport.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Mario Perrett, Mike Williams and Chris Anzelone, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Jan. 20
ToniAnne Enes and Inge Berge, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tregony Bow, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Northshoremen Chorus, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St. in Beverly. Tickets — $20 per person and free for under 18 — available at the door; advance tickets may be ordered online through the FBC Beverly website. There will also be a super raffle winner pulled that evening to win over $300 in Beverly restaurant gift cards. Raffle tickets can be purchased ahead online or at the event.
The Jantelles, 7:30 p.m., Beverly Elks Club, 39 Bow St., Beverly.
The Spynz, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Jan. 22
The Bordellos, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Jan. 23
Bradley Royds and Eric Reardon, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wlikins, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
BT ALC, 7 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. Tickets required, $15, at tickets.rockportmusic.org/8357/8358.
