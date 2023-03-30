These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, March 9
Alex Anthony, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Gordon “Sax” Beadle, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 10
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Michael O’Leary & Friends, 7:30 p.m., Upstairs on Main, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Traditional Irish songs and tunes, and an open ceili. Tickets required, $5 and $12, rockportmusic.org.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Down By Ten, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 11
Ron Leathers and Tony Carle, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 7 p.m., Woburn/Stoneham Elks Club, 295 Washington St., Woburn. $5 entrance fee for nonmembers.
Root Boy Slim, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mile 21, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 12
Project STEP, 3 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Free, reservations at rockportmusic.org encouraged.
ToniAnn, Inge Berge & Debbie Wantman, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, March 13
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 14
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 15
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $49 and $69, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, March 16
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Judes & The Hutch, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 17
St.Patrick’s Day with MERJ, 6 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
DJ Sully’s St. Paddy’s Party, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 18
Inge Berge, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Groove Therapy, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Runaround, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 19
The Bordellos, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, March 20
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 21
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 22
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Thursday, March 23
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Corey Wrinn, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 24
Ron Leathers, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Neon 90s, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Northwest Fox, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, March 25
Willin’, noon to 1 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport. Acoustic classic rock from Tom and Ann O’Donnell, and Quincy’s Bill Driscoll. Details, 978-999-5241.
Orville Giddings, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St.
Altan, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Irish music. Tickets required, $25 to $36, rockportmusic.org.
Jay Aptt and the Malicominos, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Eagles in the Attic, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Sunday, March 26
Allan Estes & Mike O’Connell, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, March 27
Bradley Royds & Eric Reardon, 5 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, March 28
Bluegrass Night with Joe Wilkins, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tony Frontiero, 6 to 9 p.m., Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant, 64 Main St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 29
Dan King and guest, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Thursday, March 30
Tony Frontiero, noon to 2 p.m., Whale’s Jaw Cafe, 17 Railroad Ave., Rockport.
Russ Sixx, 6 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester. Acoustic.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, March 31
Tony Frontiero, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 55 Western Ave., Gloucester.
Millie & The Half Nelsons, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Mellow Band, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, April 1
Headlands, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 5
$2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge Finale, 7 p.m., Machaca, 14 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
Friday, May 26
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 20
Suzanne Vega, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $50 to $72, VIP meet and greet at 6 p.m. an additional $100, rockportmusic.org.
Thursday, April 27
The HillBenders, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Bluegrass meets The Who. Tickets required, $29 to $39, rockportmusic.org.
Friday, May 5
Kenny Barron Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz. Tickets required, $47 to $65, rockportmusic.org
Friday, May 12
Lucia Micarelli & Leo Amuedo, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Jazz, classical, Latin. Tickets required, $36 to $42, rockportmusic.org
Friday, June 2
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Méndez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Latin music. Tickets required, $20 to $26, rockportmusic.org
