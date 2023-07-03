What's going on for the Fourth of July on Cape Ann

Independence Day brings plenty of fireworks, gatherings and parades on Cape Ann. Here’s where to find events:
Gloucester
July 3
6 to 8:30 p.m.: The Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade starts at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, goes out on Centennial Avenue, left on Western Avenue to Washington Street at Tally’s Corner, right down Washington and left onto Rogers Street, left on Manuel F. Lewis Street, then a left up Main Street and a right up Pleasant Street to Prospect Street, the left on Prospect, right on Railroad Avenue and a right onto Washington Street, finishing with a left onto Centennial Avenue back to Gloucester High School.
Postponed: Fireworks and the Concert on the Boulevard.
Saturday, July 8
5:30 p.m.: Live music on a custom-built stage on Stacy Boulevard near the Blynman (Cut) Bridge, with multiple acts.
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks show last more than a half hour with 1,600 shells and 400 “salutes.”
Rockport
Fourth of July
10 a.m.: Members of the Rockport Rotary Club, dressed in period costume, will read the Declaration of Independence in Dock Square.
6 p.m.: Rockport Firemen’s Association’s Independence Day Parade, with the theme “Centennial Celebration.” The parade steps off from Rockport High School at 6 p.m., goes left on South Street, through Mount Pleasant Street through Dock Square, up Main Street, right onto Beach Street to Back Beach. Free preregistration is encouraged at https://tinyurl.com/2034FiremensParade, or the high school at 4:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
8 p.m.: The Rockport Legion Band performs a concert of patriotic music by at Back Beach.
9 p.m.: The annual Rockport Firemen’s Association’s Bonfire will light up the night sky. The pile of pallets to be burned is topped by a replica of Motif No. 1 this year. Bring blankets and beach chairs.
Parking is free at the Park & Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane and CATA operates a shuttle service that costs $1 per person each way, 50 cents for seniors and children under 5 are free with an adult.
Manchester
July 3
6 to 8 p.m.: Free concert featuring Richie Rich and the 24K Fund Band at Masconomo Park.
Fourth of July
10 a.m.: The annual Fourth of July Parade steps off from Manchester Memorial School, travels up Vine Street, crossing over Norwood Ave and continues up Vine Street to School Street. The parade will take a right onto School Street and proceed up to Pleasant Street. From here the parade will take a left onto Pleasant Street, then a left on to Pine Street. It will go dow Pine Street and take the left onto Central Street where it will go up Union Street to Norwood Ave and end at Coach Field playground.
Noon: Face-painting and balloon animals will be available for children at the Coach Field field at the corner of Norwood and Brook Street, the last stop for the parade.
Essex
July 3
1 to 3 p.m.: Celebrate National Fried Clam Day where it was reportedly invented by Chubby Woodman in 1916, by attending a friend clam sampling at Woodman’s of Essex. The Ipswich Ale Truck will be at the Salt Marsh Tent and Eric Baldwin will play the banjo from 4 to 6 p.m.
Fourth of July
10 a.m.: Boaters and spectators are welcome to join in the Chebacco Lake 4th of July Boat Parade. Decorated boats should meet at the cove near Centennial Grove. Community members can put in boats at the public launch on Chebacco Road in Hamilton. Chebacco Lake & Watershed Association will be providing a cash prize to the best decorated boat.