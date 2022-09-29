ROCKPORT – Action Inc.’s COMPASS Youth Program graduated its Class of 2022 on Thursday night with 13 graduates filing into the Rockport Music-Shalin Liu Performance Center for commencement exercises celebrating their passage of the High School Equivalency Test.
“I am really excited to be here tonight and welcome all of you to what I consider a really special event for all of us at Action,” said Peggy Hegarty-Steck, president and CEO of the Gloucester nonprofit that provides a variety of community-based services on Cape Ann.
About 70 family, friends, staff, and well-wishers turned out for the program’s first in-person graduation since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hegarty-Steck said some students waited patiently to properly celebrate their hard-earned achievement, persevering to pass the HiSET test from 2020 to 2022. COMPASS is a program for those ages 16 to 24 that helps them reach this goal.
Those being celebrated were: Chad Belanger, Alexis Bernard, Mcaela Chase, Aiden DeCaro, Sam Ferrant, Meghan Haines, Chloe Keogh, Michaela Markland, Austin Marraffa, Cassandra Napoli, Felix Potter, Miquelangela Santana and Shayne Unis.
“I’d like to echo Peg and say ‘welcome’ and I also just want to say, ‘Woohoo!’ said Nikki Marin, the program’s director of education and training. Marin said the students study to take tests in reading, writing, social studies, science and math. The work with instructors like Mike Hayes and with staff on job training, career search and college readiness.
Students design their own schedule and set their own pace which takes a lot of will and determination, she said. Marin said three words come to mind when she thinks about the graduates: bravery, perseverance and individuality. The students have face challenges their peers have never had to face, she said. The students have also persevered by carving out space in their lives to come to COMPASS regularly to study.
And when it comes to individuality, Marin noted the students were wearing different colored gowns.
“Some have gone for the traditional black, others have gone for a bit more creative colors to inspire them,” Marin said. “We love getting to know each individual COMPASS student and learning about their strengths and interests,” she said. Marin celebrated the different strengths of each graduate from “entrepreneurs, scientists, mental health advocates, animal lovers, people of faith, musicians, artists and more,” she said.
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, said the theme of the graduates is the one she wears on a wrist band, “and the theme is ‘always moving forward.’
“And you’ve learned an important lesson already,” she said. “You are here tonight because you decided to be here tonight. You are not here tonight because you were on a track and just went with the flow. You are here because you decided to be here tonight.”
Student speaker Mcaela Chase said when she was a kid, she thought the world was a perfect place and “anyone could be anything.”
“Turns out,” she said, “real life is a bit more complicated than a slogan on a bumper sticker.” Life is messy with limitations and people have different problems in their lives and make mistakes, she said.
“Glass half full, that means we are a lot more similar than we thought,” she said.
Student speaker Aiden DeCaro spoke about his struggle overcoming anxiety and school avoidance from a young age. He loved learning and did well academically and dreamt of going to college and becoming an animator. But he begged to not go to school. His diagnosis left him anxious about the future and at 15 he dropped out of high school.
“No one enters school with the intention of dropping out,” DeCaro said. The expectation is that by age 18, he said, you will have graduated high school. Straying from this path, makes one’s future a lot less certain. He felt directionless after dropping out. He said there is a misconception that only those who are too lazy or unmotivated to care about their futures drop out. This, he said, could not be further from the truth.
Everyone graduating that night had to work doubly hard to ensure their futures, he said.
“I am proud to say that I am now working on applying to art colleges with the hopes of studying animation,” he said to loud applause. “A dream that I have always had, but I was never sure I would make it to.”
