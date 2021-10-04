BOSTON (AP) — The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 3,300 over the weekend while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 12.
The new numbers from Friday, Saturday and Sunday pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 18,272 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed total caseload rose to more than 762,000.
There were more than 580 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 160 in intensive care units.
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 73.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
More than 4.6 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19. The fully vaccinated are defined as individuals who have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
