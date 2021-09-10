BOSTON (AP) — State health officials reported 18 deaths and more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The state Department of Public Health also reported more than 600 patients were hospitalized with the virus.

Massachusetts is averaging more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases daily, up from more than 1,400 a day two weeks ago.

The state remains one of the most vaccinated in the nation, with about two-thirds of residents fully inoculated against COVID-19.