BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is defending an independent report into into a cluster of nearly 80 COVID-19-related deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
William Bennett, a lawyer for the veteran care facility's former superintendent who was harshly criticized in the report and now faces a lawsuit from families of the deceased veterans, questioned some of the report's findings at a news conference Thursday.
Baker said he has reached out to all of the families who lost a loved one at the home, and knows most of them read the report.
“Many of them believe that report to be accurate, and I am with them," Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.