BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a COVID-19 aid package that includes tens of millions of dollars to expand testing, masking and other precautions.
The measure calls for spending $101 million on relief measures ranging from expanding vaccine sites and testing options, to providing surgical-grade masks for schools and extending emergency laws allowing the state and local governments to continue using remote public meetings and authorizing digital notarizations.
It also pumps another $25 million in federal funds into the state's emergency paid sick leave program.
Baker said the aid is crucial to addressing the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and ensuring that the state has resources to deal with another surge of infections.
"These spending authorizations will be helpful as we continue our COVID-19 public health efforts," Baker said in a letter to lawmakers.
But Baker also vetoed two sections of the supplemental budget plan and sent two other provisions back to lawmakers with several recommended amendments.
One of the provisions Baker used his veto pen on would have required the state Department of Public Health to post COVID-19 guidelines on mask use, testing and quarantining. He said the state agency is already issuing such guidance.
Baker also called for changes to a section of the bill that would have required the state to implement a COVID-19 vaccination equity plan within 120 days.
In his letter, Baker said that timeline was unrealistic and pointed to efforts to alleviate disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates among minorities. He cited public health data showing the state has some of the highest vaccination rates in the nation among Blacks, Hispanics and other racial and ethnic groups.
He says his administration will file a "vaccination equity plan" within the next 30 days and will keep legislative leaders updated with regular progress reports.
"Our administration is committed to continuing our efforts to reduce disparities in vaccination rates in Massachusetts," he wrote. "But the challenge of eliminating disparities in vaccination rates altogether is a project that will require us all to work behind the 120 day-deadline envisioned by the language of the section."
The spending plan signed by Baker was previously passed by the House and Senate and a six-member legislative conference committee worked out differences between the two bills. It adds to billions of dollars federal pandemic relief that has already flowed into the state in the past two years.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion spending package that included money for the state’s health-care system, housing, workforce development, transportation upgrades and environmental protection.
The money comes from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funding and surplus revenue from better-than-anticipated tax collections this year.
State leaders say much of the funding in the latest aid bill will be reimbursable to the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Massachusetts Medical Society, which represents physicians, praised the final approval of the COVID-19 aid package and said it will help speed up recovery from the pandemic.
"This law demonstrates the state’s continued commitment to our patients and the health care system as we strive to deliver optimal care at an incredibly challenging time in the pandemic, punctuated by unprecedented workforce challenges and physician burnout," Dr. Carole Allen, the society's president, said in a statement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
