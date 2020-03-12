BOSTON — The Massachusetts Legislature made quick work Thursday of a bill authorizing the Baker administration to spend $15 million as it works with local health officials to limit the spread of the coronavirus that's already infected close to 100 people in the Bay State.
The supplemental budget bill (H 4561) that Speaker Robert DeLeo and President Karen Spilka agreed to pass this week creates a "reserve to support the commonwealth's monitoring, treatment, containment, public awareness and prevention efforts against the 2019 novel coronavirus by the department of public health, regional and local boards of health and other public instrumentalities."
The bill doesn't offer direct instructions as to how the money is to be used, but Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that he anticipates a large portion of the money will be directed into communities to fund first responders and local boards of health.
"My guess is it will probably be some combination of things that support and assist DPH, but it will probably also be things that support local communities and especially emergency responders and folks like that, local boards of health," Baker said Tuesday. "I mean, there's a lot of people who are working very hard on this at this time, and I'm sure we'll be able to find appropriate uses for it. We really appreciate the Legislature's willingness to do that."
The House and Senate passed the bill, released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday evening, back and forth during informal sessions Thursday. Though lawmakers usually take recorded votes on spending bills, the non-controversial nature of the coronavirus bill allowed it to sail through the legislative process on voice votes and without any apparent snags Thursday.
After several days of rapid growth, the total number of identified coronavirus cases increased from 92 to 95 by Wednesday afternoon, according to the latest numbers released by the state. Six cases have now been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, and 89 cases are being called "presumptive positive" after testing done by the state.
Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday.
Census Implications: Work on the 2020 Census in Massachusetts will be more challenging than usual because of risks from COVID-19, officials said Thursday. Secretary of State William Galvin, who leads the counting effort for Massachusetts, said the decision to shutter many colleges and universities "couldn't come at a worse time" as the Census officially kicked off. - Chris Lisinski 12:37 PM
Anti-Eviction Legislation Coming: Rep. Kevin Honan, the House chair of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Housing, tweeted Thursday that lawmakers would soon unveil legislation temporarily halting eviction proceedings amid the coronavirus outbreak. Activist group City Life / Vida Urbana protested outside Boston Housing Court in favor of the change. Honan said he agreed with their point and was working with Rep. Mike Connolly on a bill. "We are working on language with @MikeConnollyMA that will be filed in the coming days to protect the most vulnerable members of our community," Honan tweeted. - Chris Lisinski 12:34 PM
Coronavirus Budget: The House and Senate passed a supplemental budget bill (H 4561) Thursday morning, approving an outlay of $15 million for state and local public health officials to battle the spread of the coronavirus. After the House recessed its session just before 11:30 a.m., Second Assistant Majority Leader Paul Donato told the News Service that the House intends to see that bill through to completion on Thursday. As of 11:30 a.m., both branches had gone into recess subject to the call of the chair. -- Colin A. Young 11:29 AM
September Marathon Holiday?: The Boston Marathon, an annual sign of spring in New England, could be postponed until the fall, the Boston Globe reported Thursday morning. The paper reported that local officials are "are closing in on a plan to reschedule" the marathon and that "officials are currently exploring the idea of creating a Monday holiday in the state in September," which would require the approval of the state Legislature. The marathon has an economic impact of about $200 million on the region, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said this week. After canceling this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities, he said he would prefer to see the marathon rescheduled rather than canceled. -- Colin A. Young 10:27 AM
School Closures Mount: Schools in communities around the state touched by the coronavirus are beginning to close, at least temporarily, in an effort to control the spread. The city of Boston closed all three campuses of the Eliot K-8 School in the city's North End after an adult who had been on campus tested positive for COVID-19. The city and the Boston Public Schools said the Eliot would reopen on March 19. Meanwhile in Somerville, Mayor Joseph Curtatone has closed all schools, libraries and parks through Sunday after that city counted its third case of coronavirus, all believed to be linked to the late February Biogen leadership meeting in Boston. -- Matt Murphy 10:10 AM
Healey Warns of Scams: Attorney General Maura Healey wants Massachusetts residents to protect themselves against the spreading coronavirus, but also against financial scams and exploitation. On WGBH on Thursday morning, Healey said her office has received reports of people trying to sell things like coronavirus test kits or vaccines, and warned people to make sure they know exactly where their money is going if they donate to a cause purporting to help with the outbreak. "Just be really wary of the scam. So first order of business, take care of your health. But please be aware that there are these scams out there," she said. The AG also said her office will be on the lookout for businesses or people who jack up prices on essential goods during the outbreak. "We don't want anybody to profit illegally off of this. So let us know if you see or are aware of instances of price gouging, jacked-up sales of sanitizers, toilet paper, and the like," Healey said. "And also, I'd say feel free to call my office too if you have questions about refunds. We've got a lot of parents out there and a lot of students out there, school trips that have been canceled, other travel that's been canceled. Let us, let my office know about that." -- Colin A. Young 10:01 AM
Trump Economic Package: President Trump announced Wednesday night that he's calling on Congress to deliver a $50 billion boost to a Small Business Administration program that provides loans to small businesses to help companies cope with disruptions. Trump also instructed the Treasury Department to defer tax payments for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus, an initiative that he said would provide $200 billion in liquidity to the economy. Trump also called on Congress to immediately pass payroll tax relief and said he would soon take emergency action to provide financial relief for workers who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to the coronavirus. "We are all in this together," the president said. "We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family. As history has proven time and time again, Americans always rise to the challenge and overcome adversity." - Michael P. Norton 9:44 AM
European Travel Ban: Citing heightened risks associated with extensive travel back and forth between Europe and the United States, President Trump on Wednesday night restricted travel to the U.S. from foreign nationals who have recently been in 26 European countries. In a televised address, Trump said large clusters of coronavirus in the U.S. "were seeded by travelers from Europe" so he's suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days under new rules that will go into effect Friday at midnight. The restrictions are included in a proclamation Trump is issuing under a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that only applies to the movement of human beings, not goods or cargo. American citizens are exempt from the restrictions but will be directed to a limited number of airports where screening can take place. - Michael P. Norton 9:25 AM
NBA Ripples: The Wednesday night news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 sent concerns arcing through Boston. The Jazz faced off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday, five days before Gobert reportedly tested positive. According to an ESPN report, players on teams that faced the Jazz within the past 10 days -- including the Celtics -- have been told to self-quarantine. While the Jazz was in town last week, it also practiced last Thursday in Emerson College's Brown and Plofker Gym. The Berkeley Beacon reported that Boston public health officials told the school "no immediate action is required at this time." NBA officials announced Wednesday night that league play is suspended indefinitely as a precaution against further spread of the virus and that they would use the hiatus to figure out next steps. - Chris Lisinski 9:13 AM
Baker in Pittsfield: Gov. Charlie Baker plans to meet privately with Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer and Pittsfield Public Health Director Gina Armstrong to discuss coronavirus preparedness and response. The group will speak with reporters following their 2 p.m. meeting Thursday in Pittsfield. Berkshire County has seven confirmed cases of the illness as of Wednesday afternoon, and state officials have warned that some of those cannot be traced back to a chain of transmission. - Chris Lisinski 9:07 a.m
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.