BOSTON -- The Baker administration announced a coronavirus command center on Saturday, moving Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders from her normal duties to focus exclusively on the state's response to COVID-19.
Baker and Sudders unveiled several other steps Saturday, including looser restrictions on when tests can be offered and on what resources MassHealth members can access amid the pandemic. The state also announced another 15 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total number to 138.
The governor and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel will be on live TV Sunday morning to provide an update on the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus. They will appear live at 11 a.m. on WCVB's "On The Record."
Casinos and slots parlors in Massachusetts will close for at least two weeks in another step to help limit the spread of the virus.
Mayor Martin Walsh announced plans for a multi-week closure of the Boston public schools and the U.S. House overnight approved a sweeping coronavirus bill as the fight against the spread of the virus continued.
The Boston City Council late Friday also announced it is closing its City Hall offices to the public until further notice and there's increasing pressure on Gov. Charlie Baker and education officials to shut down all public schools.
On Friday, Gov. Baker imposed a ban on many gatherings of 250 people or more, but said his administration is not recommending that local school systems cancel classes and close schools unless there is a threat of exposure.
Baker said Friday that banning most concerts, social events and public gatherings will help the state slow the spread of the coronavirus in order to give the health care system a fighting chance at meeting demand. He said the ban does not apply to most workplaces, airports, bus stations, grocery stores, shopping malls and restaurants.
•Total Cases Reaches 138: Massachusetts has 138 identified COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, an increase of 15 over Friday, the Department of Public Health announced in its daily update on figures. Nineteen of the cases are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, while 119 are presumptive positive. For the first time, both Barnstable County and Bristol County have cases, each with one resident testing positive. A majority of overall cases continue to stem from a late February meeting Biogen meeting in Boston: 104 positive tests are Biogen employees themselves or their contacts. Five are travel-related, eight are part of what is now described as a "Western MA cluster," and 21 are under investigation. Only 11 of the 138 patients have been hospitalized so far. - Chris Lisinski 4:06 PM
•Brookline's Coolidge Corner Theatre Closed: The independent Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, open since 1933, closed its doors Friday at 6 p.m., with its managers describing the move as a "precautionary and voluntary measure" intended to assist in the larger effort to curb coronavirus spread. "Given the recommendations from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control about social distancing, we believe this is the most responsible and prudent action to protect the well-being of our community and staff," Executive Director and CEO Katherine Tallman and board chairperson Michael Maynard wrote in an email. "We appreciate your support in this unprecedented time and will share our plans when we re-evaluate at the end of the month." There are "no known cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 associated with the Coolidge Corner Theatre," the theatre managers wrote. Theatre employees, including hourly employees, will continue to receive full pay. The theatre has four screens and the capacity to handle 700 audience members and will remain closed through at least April 3. - Michael P. Norton 6:47 PM
•YMCAs to Feed Children: Starting Monday, the YMCA of Greater Boston will close its fitness centers and pools and shift its focus to feeding and taking care of kids who are not going to school during the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter Saturday announcing the plan, President and CEO James Morton said the pandemic and the fact that many school districts have closed, leaving children and families in great need, presented "a moment of truth" for the YMCA. "We will encourage families to keep their children at home; however, it goes without saying that some parents must work and some parents are first responder and 'essential' employees who must work to protect us. These families need safe and reliable places for their children," Morton wrote. He asked that Y members continue to pay their membership fee "so that we can use this revenue to 'do good' during the time of uncertainty." The YMCA said it served more than 837,000 meals and snacks to children in 2019. -- Colin A. Young 6:34 PM
•Markey: Ramp Up Test Kit, Equipment Production: Sen. Edward Markey is calling for a "massive expansion" of manufacturing of coronavirus test kits and protective equipment for medical personnel. Markey plans a 10:30 a.m. Sunday press conference at the JFK Federal Building in Boston to outline his request that the Trump administration use its authority under the Defense Production Act to ramp up production. "Hospitals across the country, including Massachusetts, will face a serious shortage of protective equipment for staff and infected patients, including gowns, gloves, face shields, surgical masks, respirators, and other critical equipment," Markey's office said in a media advisory early Saturday night. "Massachusetts hospitals are already facing shortages of both protective equipment and testing supplies." The JFK Building is located at 15 New Sudbury Street and the presser will be in the lobby. - Michael P. Norton 6:30 PM
•NU Asks Students to Leave: After initially saying it would keep its dorms and campus open while classes continued virtually, Northeastern University has reportedly changed course and asked students who live on campus to move out by Tuesday afternoon. The Huntington News reported Saturday that an email to students informed them they must "complete their end of semester move-out no later than Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m." Last week, when the school announced it would move to remote learning, President Joseph Aoun wrote that Northeastern was "committed to maintaining continuity of campus life for those who elect to stay." In Saturday's email, NU officials said the change was, in part, "due to the likelihood of further travel restrictions in the coming days." -- Colin A. Young 6:20 PM
•Baker, DPH Commissioner "On the Record": Gov. Charlie Baker and Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel are scheduled to appear live Sunday morning on Channel 5's "On the Record" program at 11 a.m. The weekly WCVB show usually airs pre-recorded interviews, but the show on Sunday will serve as another opportunity for Massachusetts residents to hear the latest from top public officials on the coronavirus response. - Michael P. Norton 6:19 PM
•Trial Court Takes Steps to Reduce Foot Traffic: To stem the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, judiciary leaders announced steps Saturday to sharply reduce foot traffic in the 99 courthouses of the Trial Court, which usually get about 40,000 visitors every day. While all courts at this time remain open for regular business, each department of the court issued a temporary standing order that will take effect on Wednesday, March 18. The orders expand the use of videoconferencing, promote electronic filings, encourage litigants to pay court fees online and call for staggered scheduled to reduce the number of people appearing in court at the same time. Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said the orders include "extraordinary measures." The orders stem from another order that was issued Friday by the Supreme Judicial Court. "Our priority is to significantly reduce the number of people who come into our courts, especially in large group settings, by reducing the number of matters the court will hear and by increasing the number of matters that the court will resolve through video and telephone conferences," Carey said. "The Trial Court community remains committed to ensuring access to justice for people who need assistance, by keeping courts open and available to court users to the extent possible, while ensuring that steps are taken to protect other court users and court staff." Emergency matters like requests for restraining orders, harassment prevention orders, emergency petitions, and mental health proceedings, will proceed as normal, the courts said Saturday, and specialty court sessions will continue to be held at this time. Non-emergency summary process (eviction) hearings will be continued to a date no earlier than April 21. The courts have also expanded the use of disinfectant cleaning especially in "high-touch areas" like jury pool rooms, elevators and holding cells. - Michael P. Norton 6:18 PM
•Gaming Employees To Be Paid: Each of the state's three gambling centers agreed Saturday to pay their full-time employees during the roughly two weeks that they will be shut under under orders of the Mass. Gaming Commission. Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Plainridge Park Casino parent company Penn National Gaming, said the nearly 400 employees of the Plainville slots parlor will continue to be paid their wages and benefits after gaming operations in Massachusetts come to an end by 5:59 a.m. Sunday. "This is a challenging time for all of us, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support and understanding from our guests and team members. We look forward to reopening our doors just as soon as possible," he said. In the meantime, Snowden said Plainridge Park will undergo a "deep clean." During an emergency virtual meeting with the Gaming Commission on Saturday morning, Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield also said they will continue to pay employees during the at least two-week shutdown. -- Colin A. Young 6:10 PM
