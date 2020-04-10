BOSTON — The 10-day window during which hospitals and care providers are expected to face significant strain has arrived, and Gov. Charlie Baker plans to offer an update on the state's preparedness efforts at 2 p.m. from the State House.
"By April 10 we need to be in a position to assume we are going to see a fairly significant increase in hospitalizations," Baker said this week.
On Thursday afternoon, the governor said the surge is on track "to land about when we thought it was going to land" but stressed that he doesn't "have a crystal ball with respect to how long it's going to last or how high it's going to go."
The Department of Public Health reported Thursday that there are now 18,941 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts -- an increase of 2,151 over Wednesday -- and that 503 residents have died, an increase of 70 from the day before. DPH's update reported 1,747 patients hospitalized, 5,106 not hospitalized and 12,088 for whom hospitalization status is unknown.
Baker signed three executive orders Thursday aiming to expand the health care system's capacity and ensure access to COVID-19 treatment, including in field hospitals, as the anticipated surge of patients nears. -- Colin A. Young
Baker on Local "Trigger Events": National modeling on the impact of the coronavirus projects different parts of the country will experience their surges at different times, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. "There isn't going to be one national surge for the United States of America. There's going to be a whole series of surges that are going to take place," he said. "They're going to be based on when the virus showed up in certain places and what people did to deal with the consequences associated with planning for it." Part of the reason for the variation, Baker said, is that areas experience unique "trigger events" for the virus -- he gave the example of a lot of international travel in and out of New York City. "I think most of us believe that here in Massachusetts, at least in eastern Massachusetts, the thing that started the arrival of COVID-19 was that big Biogen conference," Baker said. "In western Mass., we're pretty sure it was somebody from outside western Mass. -- we just don't know where -- that started the original set of cases in western Mass." - Katie Lannan 9:47 AM
Baker Update at 2 PM: Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday on efforts to prepare for the impending surge of COVID-19 patients needing hospital care and the state's strategy for coping with the economic problems the pandemic is causing. The State House press conference comes at the start of a 10-day window during which state officials expect hospitals and the health care system to be put under significant strain. -- Colin A. Young 9:04 AM
Kennedy & Santiago: Revise Ventilator Guidelines: The Baker administration should abandon guidelines for the use of limited ventilators because they would prioritize white patients at the expense of patients of color, Congressman Joe Kennedy III and state Rep. Jon Santiago said Thursday night. In preparation for the potential that hospitals may run out of life-saving supplies to treat every COVID-19 patient, state public health officials released guidance Tuesday to help providers make the grim choice about which patients to prioritize, advising that doctors treat the young and most likely to survive first. Kennedy and Santiago, who is an emergency room physician at Boston Medical Center, said longstanding inequities in society and the health care system make it far more likely that minorities will have underlying health conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart disease or high blood pressure that would decrease their chances of a positive outcome once hospitalized for COVID-19. "Prioritizing those without comorbidities inevitably ranks people of color lower than others," the two Democrats said in a joint statement released by Kennedy's Congressional office. The recommendations were published by an advisory committee of medical experts and ethicists from Massachusetts convened by Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, who herself is suffering with COVID-19. The guidance is voluntary for hospitals, and Gov. Charlie Baker said this week he hopes providers never have to make these kinds of choices. The lawmakers said the guidelines "make sense" fundamentally, but "realistically" would prioritize white patients over patients of color. "Racial and ethnic minorities are often overlooked during health care crises, often experience the brunt of pandemics, and this time is no different. Reporting has shown that racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in both number of cases and deaths. The way ventilator prioritization in Massachusetts is currently set up only compounds these disparities," the lawmakers wrote. - Michael P. Norton and Matt Murphy 7:41 AM
Pfizer Presses For COVID-19 Treatment, Vaccine: Pfizer hopes to begin testing this summer on a new anti-viral compound that may represent a coronavirus treatment. The company is also testing the approved rheumatoid arthritis medicine, Xeljanz, in Italy to see if it helps coronavirus patients, and announced Thursday that it has finalized an agreement with a German company BioNTech to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine. "We are committed to making the impossible possible," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in a statement. "In the spirit of the Five Point Plan that Pfizer issued, we are facing this public health challenge head on by collaborating with industry partners and academic institutions to develop potential novel approaches to prevent and treat COVID-19. Our researchers and scientists also have been exploring potential new uses of existing medicines in Pfizer's portfolio to help infected patients globally. We are leaving no stone unturned as we explore every option to help provide society with a treatment or cure." - Michael P. Norton 6:57 AM
Eighth Inmate Case of COVID-19 at Billerica Jail: Eight inmates at a Billerica jail have now tested positive for COVID-19 after the county sheriff's office announced the latest case on Thursday night. The individual was tested Wednesday and will remain in the health services unit at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction. Sheriff Peter Koutoujian reported the facility's first positive case on March 27. - Michael P. Norton 6:12 AM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.