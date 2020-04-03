BOSTON — Unemployment benefits could soon become available to thousands more Massachusetts residents now that the federal government has outlined for states how expanded eligibility works under the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Both the public health and economic impacts of the outbreak continue to spiral. Massachusetts could see 47,000 to 172,000 residents infected over the course of the emergency Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. Assuming the current fatality rate of 1.5 percent holds steady, that estimate could lead to a death toll ranging from 705 to 2,580.
Initial unemployment claims in both Massachusetts and nationally on Thursday surged past records set just one week earlier, and on Friday, federal data revealed the largest one-month increase in the unemployment rate in more than four decades.
The governor plans his daily press briefing to offer coronavirus updates at 1:30 p.m. Friday, where officials may speak about an unfolding crisis in the state-run Holyoke and Chelsea Soldiers' Homes. Baker said Thursday he would talk more about testing and contact tracing on Friday. Later in the afternoon, he and First Lady Lauren Baker will make an announcement "relative to supporting vulnerable populations" in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts received an influx of more than 1 million N95 masks on Thursday thanks to a delivery made on the New England Patriots team plane, but tensions remain between states and the federal government in the ongoing quest to acquire sufficient equipment and the state will need to add 500 intensive care beds in the next few weeks to prepare for a surge in cases, according to Baker.
Baker has a bill on his desk that he could sign in the coming days allowing restaurants, which have been hit hard by the dramatic decline in public activity, to sell beer and wine with takeout orders.
State public health officials are now publishing information about outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Eighty-five facilities have at least one confirmed case as of Thursday, and those numbers will be updated around 4 p.m. Friday.
At the same time Friday afternoon, the state will also give an update on total cases across Massachusetts, which totaled 8,966 on Thursday with 154 fatalities. -- Chris Lisinski
National Guard at Littleton Nursing Home: The National Guard will respond to a Littleton nursing and assisted living facility on Friday and there will be "extensive testing" of the residents there, according to town officials. Earlier in the week, Littleton officials flagged concerns about an increase of medical calls at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley and said they'd experienced a lack of cooperation in trying to trace the contacts of two residents at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19. "It is our sincere hope that the actions taken today will save lives and further ensure that those vulnerable members of our communities under long-term care, will be protected as much as possible from the COVID-19 pandemic," the town's director of public health James Garreffi, Board of Selectman chairman Joseph Knox, town administrator Nina Nazarian, Fire Chief Scott Wodzinski and Police Chief Matthew Pinard said in a statement. The state recently launched a program that involves trained National Guard personnel, in partnership with the Department of Public Health and the Broad Institute, testing nursing home residents for COVID-19 on-site so they do not have to travel to a hospital or other testing site. - Katie Lannan 10:40 AM
Seven Middlesex Jail Staffers Test Positive: Seven employees at the Middlesex County Jail and House of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian's office announced Thursday night. Another employee who works outside of the jail has also tested positive, and the sheriff's department said all eight employees will remain off-duty until medical professionals clear them to return to work. Starting Friday, the department is making thermometers, germicidal cloths sand gloves available for staff to check their own temperatures on their way in to work, during the shift and before they return home. Koutoujian's office has previously announced that two prisoners in the jail had tested positive for COVID-19, and said Friday that there have been "no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving incarcerated individuals." - Katie Lannan 10:32 AM
Biggest Monthly Jobless Increase Since 1975: Payroll employment fell by 701,000 in March, largely due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The 0.9 percentage point increase in the monthly unemployment rate was the largest over-the-month increase since January 1975. "Employment in leisure and hospitality fell by 459,000, mainly in food services and drinking places," the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. "Notable declines also occurred in health care and social assistance, professional and business services, retail trade, and construction." Massachusetts labor officials will publish state-level unemployment rate and jobs figures for March on April 17. - Michael P. Norton 10:09 AM
Feds: Nursing Homes Should Increase Screening, Separate Sick Patients: Nursing homes around the country should screen all staff, residents and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and should instruct workers to use personal protective equipment whenever possible, the Trump administration said Thursday. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services offered skilled nursing facilities a new set of guidance to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, such as separating residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 from those who have not and using different staffing teams for each set of patients. In a press release announcing the new recommendations, CMS noted that nursing homes "have become an accelerator for the virus because residents, who are generally vulnerable to complications from the virus, are even more so in an enclosed environment like a nursing home." Public health officials in Massachusetts on Thursday announced that 85 long-term care facilities in the Bay State have reported at least one case of COVID-19, with 197 residents testing positive so far. - Chris Lisinski 9:49 AM
Northampton Mayor Cleared: Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz, who had been working in "strict isolation" after an onset of COVID-19 symptoms and then a positive diagnosis, announced Friday morning that he is feeling better and has been cleared to leave isolation. "Pleased to report that I am symptom-free of #COVID?19 for 72hrs, feeling healthy & strong, and cleared to leave isolation," the mayor tweeted. "Thanks again for the kind support. I urge everyone to remain home, physically distance, and keep washing those hands. Stay safe and healthy, #NorthamptonMA." -- Colin A. Young 9:46 AM
Federal UI Guidance for States: The U.S. Department of Labor outlined for states in a 13-page letter the aspects of the federal coronavirus stimulus bill -- the CARES Act -- that deal with the administration of and eligibility criteria for state unemployment insurance programs, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance meant to benefit workers who would not typically be eligible for UI, like gig workers. In Massachusetts, a record 181,062 people filed initial claims during the week ending March 28, about a 22 percent increase over the prior week, according to advance non-seasonally adjusted data the Department of Labor published Thursday. That new level immediately breaks the record set just one week earlier. During the week ending March 21, 148,452 Bay State residents submitted initial claims, roughly 20 times as many as the 7,449 who submitted such claims in the week ending March 14. The sweeping $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package expanded eligibility for workers who are self-employed or contracted and previously did not qualify, though states had been waiting for federal guidance on making the new aid available. -- Colin A. Young 9:32 AM
Two Baker Updates Scheduled Friday: Gov. Charlie Baker is planning two separate coronavirus-related public appearances Friday, his office announced shortly before 9:30 a.m. The governor will join Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders for their daily press conference at 1:30 p.m., which will be livestreamed from the State House's Gardner Auditorium. At 3:30 p.m., Gov. Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker will "make an announcement relative to supporting vulnerable populations" in Massachusetts during an event at the Eastern Bank Corporate Headquarters in Boston. On Thursday, the Legislature sent Baker a bill allowing municipalities to postpone some deadlines and permitting restaurants to sell beer and wine with to-go orders. Chris Lisinski 9:31 AM
With 194 Cases, Revere Tightens Restrictions: State officials have notified the city of Revere that it has 194 positive COVID-19 cases and city officials are taking steps to reduce the volume of people near Revere Beach. Mayor Brian Arrigo on Thursday night touted sitting, sunbathing, recreation and parking restrictions featured in a new Gov. Charlie Baker order, all aimed at reducing activity and congestion near beaches, and noted that all restaurants along Revere Beach Boulevard have either closed or shifted to delivery-only mode. "Revere Beach continues to be an area where we are seeing groups of people congregating and not abiding by social distancing guidelines," Arrigo said. "We are doing everything we can to make sure our residents understand that staying at home will save lives." - Michael P. Norton 8:02 AM
First Day for PPP Applications: Friday is the first day that businesses, nonprofits and sole proprietors can submit applications for a new federal $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and it's "likely going to a big, stressful day for so many businesses, nonprofits and bankers across this country," according to Greg Riebman, president of the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber. "I don't think there's any way to sugarcoat this: This is not only hugely important. It's also likely to be frustrating for anyone scrambling to complete an application." Riebman predicted frustration for banks and financial institutions administering the loans as well as officials at those businesses "were still scrambling to get up to speed on the program yesterday, while the phones have been ringing off the hook from anxious applicants." His bottom line: "Be patient and kind to your banker today. They’ve been handed a very incomplete and still developing process." The federal program is being rolled out quickly to help speed assistance to needy businesses. - Michael P. Norton 7:17 AM
PLS Reports First Death of Incercerated Person: An advocacy group reported late Thursday night that Massachusetts had experienced its first COVID-19 prisoner death. "We are very distressed to hear the news of the first death from COVID-19 of an incarcerated person in Massachusetts," Prisoners' Legal Services said in a statement at 11 p.m. "We very much hope that his death and the current suffering of all the other prisoners, correctional officers, and medical staff struggling with COVID-19 in the Commonwealth today propel swift and meaningful action to release people who can safely live in their communities. Such action must happen as immediately as possible to be effective and to minimize future deaths." On Friday morning, a Department of Correction spokesman said the deceased inmate was from the Massachusetts Treatment Center and had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital. A DOC spokesman said the inmate was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and had been incarcerated with the DOC since 1993 and at MTC since 2018. In addition to 10 confirmed infections of staff at five DOC facilities, the department has 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates, 23 at MTC in Bridgewater and one at MCI-Shirley. Also Thursday night, Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian announced seven employees working at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19. - Michael P. Norton 6:56 AM
