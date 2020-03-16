Much of Massachusetts is hunkered down Monday morning as the state adjusts to a new normal and prepares for the next phase in the effort to combat the highly-contagious coronavirus.
With new evidence showing COVID-19 community transmission now occurring in seven counties, Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday ordered bars to close, mandated that restaurants offer only takeout or delivery, and declared that public and private K-12 schools in Massachusetts will be shut down for three weeks, mostly beginning Tuesday.
The governor also detailed plans to put before the Legislature bills dealing with unemployment insurance for workers and businesses affected by the outbreak, and municipal governance challenges like delayed town meetings and budgeting cycles. Some of that is expected to be filed Monday.
Baker will meet Monday afternoon at the State House with leaders from the Legislature, with whom he's already had discussions about legislation that would assist the state's response to the coronavirus. Baker, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka typically meet with the press after their private meeting. The meeting is slated for 2 p.m.
The week starts with only emergency personnel in the executive branch reporting to work, or those designated by managers as essential to COVID-19 response, under yet another order announced by the governor. Across the state, workers who can do their jobs remotely are adjusting to home offices and parents are scrambling to ensure they have child care when they need it.
- MassDems Closes Boston HQ, Suspends Caucuses: The Massachusetts Democratic Party has closed its Beacon Street headquarters and temporarily suspended all scheduled convention caucuses. In a Monday morning email, Party Chair Gus Bickford said he hopes to reschedule the remaining caucuses for late April. The party's 2020 convention, where delegates plan to recommend a U.S. Senate candidate, is currently scheduled for May 30 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. "Should this suspension continue for an extended period of time, we’re working around the clock to develop an alternative to ensure all delegates are elected to this year’s convention," Bickford wrote. "Our Senate District Conferences to elect Caucus members to our State Committee will be held virtually over the next few weeks. We're compiling a list of tools Democratic Town and Ward Committee Chairs can use to take their meetings online." He added, "At a time when everything seems so uncertain, it’s crucial that we all take responsibility for keeping our friends and family safe during this public health crisis." - Michael P. Norton 9:26 AM
- MGC Virtual Meeting: Gaming regulators are planning to convene virtually again Monday morning to discuss how the closure of the state's three gambling facilities went late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The Mass. Gaming Commission posted a meeting notice with details for accessing the virtual meeting, which for most participants is functionally the same as a conference call. The commission is also planning to discuss the "operational status of simulcasting and advance deposit wagering (ADW) in light of the Coronavirus" after considering shuttering those facilities during Saturday's virtual meeting. The commission has long had a highly functioning livestream capacity. -- Colin A. Young 8:53 AM
- NU Student Tests Positive: Northeastern University informed its students Sunday night that a student living off campus tested positive for COVID-19. The university said the student had returned to campus from spring break on March 9 and has been in isolation since Thursday, March 12, the student-run Huntington News reported. Northeastern said Boston public health officials are working to trace the student's movements since returning to campus. Over the weekend, Northeastern reversed itself and told students they must leave campus for the rest of the academic year by Tuesday afternoon. -- Colin A. Young 8:49 AM
