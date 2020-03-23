Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Winds increasing with the mix changing to rain late. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Winds increasing with the mix changing to rain late. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.