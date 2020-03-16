BOSTON — Much of Massachusetts is hunkered down Monday as the state adjusts to a new normal and prepares for the next phase in the effort to combat the highly contagious coronavirus.
With new evidence showing COVID-19 community transmission now occurring in Essex County and six other counties, Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday ordered bars to close, mandated that restaurants offer only takeout or delivery, and declared that public and private K-12 schools in Massachusetts will be shut down for three weeks, mostly beginning Tuesday.
Baker on Monday filed bills dealing with unemployment insurance for workers, businesses affected by the outbreak and municipal governance challenges like delayed town meetings and budget cycles.
Starting Tuesday, the MBTA will scale back service across the system as it copes with declining ridership caused by school closures, a transition to working from home and other precautions.
Massachusetts businesses have been affected in varying ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly now that restaurants cannot host dine-in patrons and that customers are less enthusiastic for some retail shopping. The Massachusetts Restaurant Association described recent days as "some of the most stressful and anxiety-ridden days our industry has faced," as food establishments across the state use Monday to prepare takeout and delivery operations for the start of a ban against on-premises consumption that takes effect Tuesday.
Baker will meet Monday afternoon at the State House with leaders from the Legislature, with whom he's already had discussions about legislation that would assist the state's response to the coronavirus. Baker, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka typically meet with the press after their private meeting, which is slated for 2 p.m.
The week starts with only emergency personnel in the executive branch reporting to work, or those designated by managers as essential to COVID-19 response, under yet another order announced by the governor. Across the state, workers who can do their jobs remotely are adjusting to home offices and parents are scrambling to ensure they have child care when they need it.
January employment numbers in Massachusetts were strong, with the unemployment rate remaining at 2.8 percent for the sixth straight month. However, those figures cover a time period before Massachusetts had any identified cases of COVID-19 and before the global economy began sustaining repeated hits from the virus's spread. - Chris Lisinski
Somerville Closes Gyms, Theaters: Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone declared a local state of emergency on Monday and ordered that all gyms, health clubs, theaters, entertainment venues, social clubs and houses of worship in the city close at 12 a.m. Tuesday and remain shuttered through at least April 6. "We are living in unprecedented circumstances, and we cannot go on with business as usual," Curtatone wrote in a message dispatched through the city's emergency alert system. "As a community, we must drastically change our way of life in the short-term to prevent even more dire consequences in the long-term, particularly for our most vulnerable." Somerville playgrounds will close to the public, and the city's field and courts will be open only "for passive use," with no team games. Curtatone said he and his staff are working with state and federal law makers "to provide economic aid" to workers, families and small businesses pinched by virus-related closures. - Katie Lannan 1:02 PM
Senate Going Virtual: Gov. Charlie Baker's package of COVID-19 response bills is high priority, Senate President Karen Spilka said Monday, and while she doubted the bills would make their way to the legislative finish line by day's end, she said "clearly we will do it as quickly as possible." In addition to Baker's municipal government and unemployment bills, the president said "a few other urgent actions" may have "filtered up" from senators that also require speedy action. Spilka talked to the News Service on her way into the office, and after a policy aide noted that her staff hadn't yet had a chance to talk with her about Baker's proposals, she said, "Right, so I doubt it will be done today, but clearly we will do it as quickly as possible. There may be a few other issues that have come to our attention that we might want to add, whether it be with municipalities or other things ... But we realize the urgency of the subjects that are in it, and the urgency of the action." Spilka reported she has been on conference calls with senators 15 to 16 hours per day. With many State House offices dark and locked, the president emphasized the importance of maintaining "open lines of communication" and said she is trying to set up video teleconferencing as an alternative to caucuses, the private policy meetings that usually take place in her office. "It would be great if the State House was in the 21st century with some of these things," Spilka said. Video of Monday's Senate session was live-streamed on the Legislature's website, the first time an informal session has ever been broadcast. Members of the public were not allowed to observe the session in person - public galleries were locked. Senators, staff, and the press had access to the floor, and there were nine people in the chamber at the time the branch convened. - Sam Doran 12:50 PM
Boston COVID-19 Hearings Postponed: Two Boston City Council hearings aimed at producing more information about the COVID-19 outbreak and response are postponed. The council had planned to strictly restrict attendance at the hearings, which were planned for Monday and Tuesday, but on Monday opted to postpone the hearings altogether. - Michael P. Norton 12:41 PM
Walsh Update Outside City Hall: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will discuss the latest status of the coronavirus outbreak in Boston during a press conference outside City Hall at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Walsh's availability comes as restaurants and bars are preparing to close by Tuesday, and as families around the city prepare for Boston Public Schools to be closed beginning Tuesday. The press conference will be streamed live at boston.gov. -- Colin A. Young 12:12 PM
AllWays, Microsoft Telehealth Tool: Massachusetts will require insurers to cover telemedicine during the coronavirus public health emergency, and AllWays Health Partners and Microsoft are working to expand access to the services. On a temporary basis, health care providers can access an AllWays- and Microsoft-launched app free of charge to connect them remotely with patients. The offer is valid for the next six months, allowing providers who are concerned about how to care for quarantined or ill patients to use telemedicine tools. AllWays will also offer webinars on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide more information about how providers can add virtual visits to their services. - Chris Lisinski 11:41 AM
MTA: School Closures: The Massachusetts Teachers Association, a union representing 116,000 members, praised Gov. Charlie Baker's Sunday announcement that all public and private K-12 schools must close for three weeks starting Tuesday as "the right step for students, educators and our communities," but warned that it may need to be extended and that the action must not let those in need fall through the cracks. "Communities, counties and the state must prioritize the immediate development of a robust social safety net for children who depend on the schools for meals and address the needs of people who are housing insecure," MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a press release. Najimy called for the state to make provisions available to all college students who are housing or food insecure, pay all public higher education employees during closures, and impose a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions to protect low-wage workers. The union also reiterated its past calls for the annual springtime MCAS tests to be canceled in 2020 to "reduce the extraordinary amount of stress that both students and educators are under." - Chris Lisinski 10:17 AM
Trial Courts Closed Monday, Tuesday: Massachusetts trial courts will close Monday and Tuesday, court leaders announced Sunday night. First justices, clerks and other employees Chief Justice Paula Carey deemed essential will continue to work, and judges will be available by telephone conference to review bail determinations for anyone held following a weekend or Monday arrest. Most other matters will be continued until courts reopen. On Saturday, officials unveiled plans to reduce foot traffic in the 99 courthouses starting Wednesday by expanding videoconferencing, promoting electronic filings and spreading out schedules. However, after Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday ordered all non-essential executive branch employees to work from home, the trial court system followed suit. - Chris Lisinski 9:28 AM
MassDems Closes Boston HQ, Suspends Caucuses: The Massachusetts Democratic Party has closed its Beacon Street headquarters and temporarily suspended all scheduled convention caucuses. In a Monday morning email, Party Chair Gus Bickford said he hopes to reschedule the remaining caucuses for late April. The party's 2020 convention, where delegates plan to recommend a U.S. Senate candidate, is currently scheduled for May 30 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. "Should this suspension continue for an extended period of time, weâ€™re working around the clock to develop an alternative to ensure all delegates are elected to this yearâ€™s convention," Bickford wrote. "Our Senate District Conferences to elect Caucus members to our State Committee will be held virtually over the next few weeks. We're compiling a list of tools Democratic Town and Ward Committee Chairs can use to take their meetings online." He added, "At a time when everything seems so uncertain, itâ€™s crucial that we all take responsibility for keeping our friends and family safe during this public health crisis." - Michael P. Norton 9:26 AM
MGC Virtual Meeting: Gaming regulators are planning to convene virtually again Monday morning to discuss how the closure of the state's three gambling facilities went late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The Mass. Gaming Commission posted a meeting notice with details for accessing the virtual meeting, which for most participants is functionally the same as a conference call. The commission is also planning to discuss the "operational status of simulcasting and advance deposit wagering (ADW) in light of the Coronavirus" after considering shuttering those facilities during Saturday's virtual meeting. The commission has long had a highly functioning livestream capacity. -- Colin A. Young 8:53 AM
NU Student Tests Positive: Northeastern University informed its students Sunday night that a student living off campus tested positive for COVID-19. The university said the student had returned to campus from spring break on March 9 and has been in isolation since Thursday, March 12, the student-run Huntington News reported. Northeastern said Boston public health officials are working to trace the student's movements since returning to campus. Over the weekend, Northeastern reversed itself and told students they must leave campus for the rest of the academic year by Tuesday afternoon. -- Colin A. Young 8:49 AM
