With federal funding running out on the city’s wastewater COVID testing efforts soon, the Board of Health Thursday discussed renewing the sampling company’s contract, but also sampling that same wastewater for drugs such as fentanyl and substances such as nicotine.
While the board appears to favor continuing with this program, the board is also mulling testing for a list of drugs and other substances in sewage. The COVID sampling program could also become a tool in substance use prevention.
Health Director Max Schenk told the board he approached the administration about continued funding of the Biobot Analytics COVID-19 testing that is already in place.
Schenk said the revenue stream that pays for it from the Federal Emergency Management Agency dries up June 30. Schenk said the cost of the COVID testing is about $2,100 a month. But he said if the city decides to continue sampling for COVID-19, it might consider getting data for other substances.
“Obviously, the Biobot testing has been incredibly beneficial when it comes to detecting COVID, but what else could we possible test for that would be beneficial for the community to know,” Schenk said. He said the company got its start testing for opiates and narcotics in the wastewater so communities could get a handle on those issues.
The board did not take a vote Thursday night, and Schenk said he planned to speak with a representatives of Biobot on Friday to see what the testing might cost. He said he learned the company is able to measure fentanyl, nicotine, cocaine and methamphetamine in wastewater. Schenk said the city’s prevention team might be interested in getting that information, and he recommended that if the cost worked for the administration, they might include some of these items in the mix.
“I would certainly second that,” said Board of Health Chairman Joe Rosa. He said Biobot “has been very consistently accurate in their reporting.” He said the testing has given them “quite a bit of information and also the appropriate amount of angst is raised when things peak, and a certain amount of … calming effect when things go down, as they are now.”
Rosa said COVID-19 wastewater numbers are ticking up a bit with the next report from the company due Friday.
Schenk said the cost may depend on which chemicals they test for.
Board of Health member Kelley Hiland favored continuing with the COVID-19 sampling as a predictor of the coronavirus. But she questioned what the city might do with the drug data and what it might mean for the board’s priorities.
“Is there a plan for public health interventions? Is there a plan for the messaging around it? Is it going to be used as a scare tactic?” Hiland said she has concerns, even though the board talks a lot about substance use disorder, she wondered what the prevention team’s thoughts would be on it and how they could use the data.
Rosa said Hiland’s questions were good, and he had no idea what the appropriate answer might be. He suggested asking BioBot what other communities do with the data. Rosa said there is a value in seeing the data.
“My own sense is that just getting information is likely to push us in one direction or another,” Rosa said. If after a time, the data does not lead them anywhere, such testing may not be worth continuing.
COVID UPDATE
COVID-19 virus concentration in Gloucester’s wastewater has been ticking up in recent weeks.
“Yes, the Biobot numbers continue to rise,” Schenk told the board, saying he was interested in seeing numbers in Friday’s report. “In all hopes it will go down, but we’ll see,” Schenk said.
The March 30 sample collected at the Gloucester Wastewater Treatment Plant showed nearly 814,000 copies per liter of sewage, according to report from Biobot.
Almost 119,000 copies of COVID per liter of sewage were detected on March 16, the low point among samples taken in recent months. Cases are hovering around 20 new cases and 15 cases generally every three days, Schenk said. He said that the case numbers may be under-reported based on a nearly 14% positivity rate.
Schenk said they have been in touch with the Gloucester Housing Authority focusing on providing COVID-19 booster clinics to their residents and they are also looking at running a booster clinic at the Rose Baker Senior Center later this month.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.