BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of low-income workers who toiled in hospitals, grocery stores and other frontline businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic will be getting $500 checks from the state government under a plan unveiled Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $4 billion spending bill in December packed with money for the state’s health-care system, housing, workforce development, transportation upgrades and environmental protection. The money comes from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding and surplus revenue.
A centerpiece of the relief package calls for spending $500 million on bonus checks for some workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Baker administration officials released details of the plans, saying the state will begin sending out checks to the estimated 500,000 workers who qualify by the end of March.
Under the new law, the bonus checks would be available for front-line workers, such as nurses, police officers, firefighters and grocery store clerks.
The one-time payments are limited to individuals who earned up to 300% of the federal poverty level — or $78,600 for a family of four — and remained on the job during the state of emergency from March 10 to Dec. 31, 2020. Income eligibility levels will be based on 2020 tax returns, Baker officials said.
Data released by the Baker administration shows that individual tax filers will be eligible for payments if their income from employment was at least $12,750 and their total income put them below 300% of the federal poverty level.
The lower threshold of this range would equate to working 20 hours a week, for 50 weeks, at minimum wage — which was $12.75 in 2020.
Workers who were laid off and received unemployment benefits in 2020 are not eligible for the current round of relief payments, according to the Baker administration. Neither are executive branch employees, who have already received similar relief payments under contractual bargaining agreements with the state government.
The plan commits $460 million for the relief payments for private sector workers, with the other $40 million previously distributed to state workers.
State officials say they expect to send out another round of relief payments for those who are ineligible for the payments in the initial round. It's not clear when that would happen.
The original law called for payments from $500 to $2,000, but the Baker administration says it decided on $500 to ensure that more workers get the bonus checks.
The state has published a webpage, https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-essential-employee-premium-pay-program, with eligibility requirement and answers to frequently asked questions.
Baker also vetoed a provision in the new ARPA law that would have created a new advisory board to oversee distribution of the money. He said the provision would create administrative red tape, delaying disbursement to beneficiaries.
Massachusetts has received about $5.3 billion in direct funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden.
Under the ARPA law, the money provided to states and local governments must be committed by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026.
The new law leaves an estimated $2.3 billion in ARPA money and surplus revenues to be used in the future.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
