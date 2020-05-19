BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday that the city is talking with Boston Marathon organizers about what to do if the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t eased by the race’s proposed new date of Sept. 14.
The mayor said the decision to reschedule the marathon from April to September was made with the hope that the disease “would no longer be a significant public health risk.”
While Massachusetts is planning to lift its ban on some businesses and activities next week, large public gatherings have been banned through Labor Day — a week before the race’s new date.
The marathon field was scheduled to include more than 30,000, and even a stripped-down race of just a few hundred elite runners would mean hundreds or thousands of volunteers and officials and thousands more fans lining the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course.
A Boston Athletic Association spokeswoman said the organization is considering all options but will be guided by public health officials recommendations.
