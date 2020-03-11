A Business After Hours event scheduled Thursday evening at Backyard Growers on Duncan Street has been postponed.
The hosts, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Backyard Growers, said in an email that event is being postponed as result the declaration of the state of emergency Tuesday by Gov. Charlie Baker because of the coronavirus.
Backyard Growers, which is celebrating 20 years this year, will instead introduce its new digs at 3 Duncan St. on Wednesday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Those interested may register at http://bit.ly/2TFtR3Y
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.