Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is now selling Grow Bags, an alternative and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun. These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes. Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers’ store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.
Teen internships
LEAP for Education is running a free 2021 summer internship program for youth and young adults from Gloucester and surrounding towns. Participants will work virtually eight to 10 hours a week on a project with a mentor or company, and attend regularly scheduled Zoom workplace skills workshops with speakers on important topics such as job interviewing, job hunting, and resume writing. Interns receive school credit and a salary or $500 stipend.
The application link is http://bit.ly/37PcoN2, or go to www.leap4ed.org: https://www.leap4ed.org/services/career-connections/gloucester-internship/registration/
Interested teens and young adults may email program coordinator JoAnn Leavitt, at jleavitt@leap4ed.org for more information, to set up an interview, or to register. Career and business mentors are needed. Mentorships require about 90 minutes a week.
