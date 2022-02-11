Masks are no longer required to be worn indoors in Cape Ann's towns.
Both Rockport and Essex joined Manchester in transitioning their mask mandates, put in place during as the COVID-19 pandemic surged, to recommendations on Friday. Now, visitors at private businesses and public buildings are encouraged by the towns to wear masks indoors.
The Rockport Board of Health on Thursday voted 3-2 to rescind the town's mandate starting Friday at noon.
"All five members felt lifting the mandate in the near future (was appropriate)," said Board of Health Chairman Dr. Ron Newman. "We looked at the rapidly dropping number of cases. Importantly, the number of patients at Beverly and Addison Gilbert are down dramatically and the number staff that are out sick are down as well."
In addition, Newman expects the pandemic will continue to lessen in severity due to the availability of COVID-19 testing kits and vaccines.
However, Newman and fellow Board of Health member, Dr. Bruce Cohen, voted against rescinding the mandate on Friday.
"I think it would have been better to wait a few weeks," Newman said. "We discussed as an alternative to let the mandate lapse when the state's mandate at schools is up (on Monday, Feb. 28). But there's a strong feeling in community that the time has come to lift the mandate. We take into account their feelings (when making decisions). The mail we received is overwhelmingly in favor of dropping the mandate now."
Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow said the schools "won't do anything until DESE's deadline." Massachusetts school districts can't forego the mandate unless they receive a waiver from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, he explained. The Rockport School Committee will discuss the Feb. 28 deadline and what it means for Rockport's schools at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin said the Regional School Committee will also discuss the deadline at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The Essex Board of Health also voted Thursday to dropped the town's mandate on Friday.
"As a result of the fact that our neighboring communities have achieved such high vaccination rates, combined with the dramatic decrease in recent statewide wastewater treatment system virus counts, positive cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations, the board voted to end that mask order on (Friday)," a letter from the Board of Health reads.
The Board of Health is still recommending that people wear masks indoors to protect those vulnerable to the virus.
"Unfortunately, vaccinations alone will not keep infections at a low level," it concludes. "Voluntary, appropriate masking and testing remain powerful tools in helping to control and prevent spread of coronavirus."
The town of Manchester previously announced this week it planned to lift its mask mandate on Friday.
