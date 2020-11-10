BOSTON (AP) — On Monday, Massachusetts reported 13 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 1,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,936 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 168,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 590 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 143 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,494.
