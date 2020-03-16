BOSTON — On Sunday, officials announced that courts throughout the state would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Local courts began dealing with the threat of COVID-19 after an employee at Salem's Ruane Judicial Center reported last Tuesday that she had socialized with a person who later tested positive for the virus. Court officials took several steps, including having the worker self-quarantine immediately for two weeks and having the offices where she worked in Salem and Lawrence cleaned.
As of Sunday the worker has not been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to Essex County Clerk of Courts Thomas Driscoll.
However, out of what officials are calling an abundance of caution, offices in the building will be closed on Monday, and people with business at the court are being advised to call on Tuesday or contact their attorney.
Driscoll also took the unusual step Sunday of responding to a post on social media by a former Salem city councilor who served on a jury at the courthouse last week, in which she appeared to have misinterpreted the judge's remarks to mean that the worker had been diagnosed. That then led to a report on a news aggregation website, later taken down, with a headline urging residents to "bunker down."
Statewide, officials have taken steps to reduce the number of people coming into and out of the state's 99 courthouses, including canceling all civil and criminal jury trials, as well as eviction proceedings, through at least April 21. Lawyers and others who have pending cases are being told to contact the court to reschedule hearings in those cases until May when possible.
The courts had already issued an order Friday restricting people with symptoms or who may have been exposed from entering court buildings.
In some cases, the courts will expand the use of videoconferencing to allow cases involving defendants who are being held in custody on bail to continue moving forward, officials said. Under the constitution, defendants have the right to a speedy trial.
"These standing orders will triage court business to substantially reduce the need for people to come into courthouses," said Erika Gully-Santiago, a spokewoman for the state trial court in a press release Saturday.
The state's courts serve approximately 40,000 people a day, said Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey.
“Our priority is to significantly reduce the number of people who come into our courts, especially in large group settings, by reducing the number of matters the court will hear and by increasing the number of matters that the court will resolve through video and telephone conferences," said Carey.
The courts are also encouraging the use of electronic filing, making court fees or other costs online, and are allowing individuals to defer payments until May 4 if they do not have that capability
